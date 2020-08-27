Pak Archery Federation launches tree plantation campaign

Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign in the country, with an aim to eliminate the pollution and keep the environment and country clean

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign in the country, with an aim to eliminate the pollution and keep the environment and country clean.

"The campaign was launched following the launch of largest tree plantation drive by the government. Local and international players and officials are participating in the campaign at the district level," PAF Secretary General Wisal Muhammad Khan told APP.

He said as per the instructions of the PAF President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, who was also the President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), a campaign has also been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like other parts of the country.

"Athletes, coaches and officials from rural to urban areas are participating in the tree plantation campaign by planting trees in their respective areas," he said.

Wisal Khan said tree plantation campaign was the only solution to the crisis caused by the climate change. "Planting is a charity and more trees need to be planted to eliminate pollution and keep the environment clean," he said.