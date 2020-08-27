UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Archery Federation Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:34 PM

Pak Archery Federation launches tree plantation campaign

Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign in the country, with an aim to eliminate the pollution and keep the environment and country clean

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign in the country, with an aim to eliminate the pollution and keep the environment and country clean.

"The campaign was launched following the launch of largest tree plantation drive by the government. Local and international players and officials are participating in the campaign at the district level," PAF Secretary General Wisal Muhammad Khan told APP.

He said as per the instructions of the PAF President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, who was also the President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), a campaign has also been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like other parts of the country.

"Athletes, coaches and officials from rural to urban areas are participating in the tree plantation campaign by planting trees in their respective areas," he said.

Wisal Khan said tree plantation campaign was the only solution to the crisis caused by the climate change. "Planting is a charity and more trees need to be planted to eliminate pollution and keep the environment clean," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Clash Between Police and Taliban Follows Car Blast ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon at 'risk of disappearing', French minister ..

2 minutes ago

Rwanda again tightens Covid-19 measures as cases s ..

5 minutes ago

Christchurch mosque attack: Court sentences Brento ..

12 minutes ago

Monsoon Rainfall: Overgrown shrubs, bushes spoil c ..

7 minutes ago

Educational institutions to be opened top to botto ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.