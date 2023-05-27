UrduPoint.com

Pak-Argentina Agrees To Work For Promotion Of Football In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Former prominent national footballer and sports organizer Shahid Khan Shinwari Saturday offered to the Normalization Committee formed by FIFA for running the affairs of the Pakistan Football Federation to conduct the Pakistan Football Super League (PFSL) with the help of the Argentinian Ambassador to Pakistan.

Talking to media men, Shahid Khan Shinwari, who organized numerous sports activities in the past, came up with a grand challenge of holding the PFSL in all four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said with the Pakistan Football League, the Game of Football would once again be revived in Pakistan wherein hundreds of players from the four provinces including a team each from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be facilitated.

"Our youth badly needs the Game of Football in Pakistan and holding of Pakistan Superb Football League means football to be promoted in every nook and corner of Pakistan," Shahid Khan said.

He said, "Due to internal politics the game of football has been badly damaged and the players since long have no option but to leave football, which is causing great damage to the overall status of this game." Shahid Khan, who also remained as Secretary General (SG) of the FATA Olympic Association with former Governor Engr. Shoukat Ullah who worked as President of the Association before being merged into KP, organized scores of sporting activities in the past including four KP Governor Leagues, an International Football Cup wherein for the first time in history, foreign football players from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal visited Peshawar and participated in the KP Governor Football Super League.

He said, "There will be football league matches in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, for which the normalization committee is planning, if the normalization committee gives a green signal, further work can be done on it." "The purpose of this initiative is to provide opportunities for the players to come forward," Shahid Khan said.

"It is hoped that the committee authorities will definitely think in this regard and ensure the organization of the football league in Pakistan." He said meetings have already been held with the Argentinian Ambassador to Pakistan and he agreed to support Pakistan Football by providing us with coaches, and trainers before ensuring an opportunity for our young footballers to visit Argentina for the Football League." He said, "The program with Pak-Argentina will be started by a series between the footballers of the two countries in Pakistan and then in Argentina." He said, "By June 1, he is going to meet with the Argentinian Football Officials in Islamabad and Lahore to discuss the exchange of football players' visits to Pakistan and Argentina." He disclosed, "An invitation from the Argentinian Ambassador to Pakistan has already been received in this connection.""I want to promote football as football and Pakistani players have a lot of potential for the Game of football that is why such an initiative was taken to FIFA Normalization Committee for Pakistan Football to allow us to hold the PFSL," Shahid Khan concluded.

