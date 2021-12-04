UrduPoint.com

Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match Ended In A Draw

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match, that was played between Pakistan and Argentina in celebration of 70 years of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries, ended in a 5-5 draw here at the historic Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match, that was played between Pakistan and Argentina in celebration of 70 years of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries, ended in a 5-5 draw here at the historic Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Saturday.

The enthralling and action-packed match was organized by Lahore Polo Club in collaboration with Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Argentina, Islamabad, and was witnessed and enjoyed by the ambassadors of more than 40 countries, their families, top national and international players and polo enthusiasts.

Both the teams displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and matches fire-with-fire till the end and the ultimate result of the hard-fought exhibition match was 5-all. From team Pakistan, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Ali Tiwana played superb polo and banged in two goals each while the remaining one goal was converted by Hamza Mawaz Khan. From team Argentina, Andres Lorentte thrashed in two goals while Tomas Reinoso, Mannuel Carranza and Ernesto Trotz slammed in one goal apiece.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guest while Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Mr. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores and Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten were guests of honour.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest and guests of honour gave away shields and trophies to the winners and top performers. Other notable ones also present on the occasion were Imran Akhtar Special Advisor to FM, Chairman Brighto Paints Kh Ejaz Ahmed Sikka, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik and LPC executive committee members.

Sharing his views, chief guest Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "Sports unite two countries and strengthen their relations. Pakistan and Argentina enjoy good and strong relations and polo and hockey are the games, which bring further closer to each other. We are improving our relations as many of Argentine's polo players and ponies are part of Pakistan polo season every year, and our players also visit Argentine occasionally to play polo. We are looking forward to very strong relations between the two countries through sports."Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik thanked the foreign minister and all the honourable ambassadors, where were on the occasion to witness the high-quality polo match. "I hope the Lahorites enjoyed the challenging and exciting match between Argentina and Pakistan, which was conducted to celebrate and further strengthen the 70-year Diplomatic Relations between the two countries."

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Islamabad Sports Polo Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Argentina All From Top

Recent Stories

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

2 minutes ago
 Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dic ..

Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dictator fled

2 minutes ago
 PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

20 minutes ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.