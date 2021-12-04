Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match, that was played between Pakistan and Argentina in celebration of 70 years of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries, ended in a 5-5 draw here at the historic Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Saturday

The enthralling and action-packed match was organized by Lahore Polo Club in collaboration with Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Argentina, Islamabad, and was witnessed and enjoyed by the ambassadors of more than 40 countries, their families, top national and international players and polo enthusiasts.

Both the teams displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and matches fire-with-fire till the end and the ultimate result of the hard-fought exhibition match was 5-all. From team Pakistan, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Ali Tiwana played superb polo and banged in two goals each while the remaining one goal was converted by Hamza Mawaz Khan. From team Argentina, Andres Lorentte thrashed in two goals while Tomas Reinoso, Mannuel Carranza and Ernesto Trotz slammed in one goal apiece.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guest while Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Mr. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores and Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten were guests of honour.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest and guests of honour gave away shields and trophies to the winners and top performers. Other notable ones also present on the occasion were Imran Akhtar Special Advisor to FM, Chairman Brighto Paints Kh Ejaz Ahmed Sikka, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik and LPC executive committee members.

Sharing his views, chief guest Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "Sports unite two countries and strengthen their relations. Pakistan and Argentina enjoy good and strong relations and polo and hockey are the games, which bring further closer to each other. We are improving our relations as many of Argentine's polo players and ponies are part of Pakistan polo season every year, and our players also visit Argentine occasionally to play polo. We are looking forward to very strong relations between the two countries through sports."Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik thanked the foreign minister and all the honourable ambassadors, where were on the occasion to witness the high-quality polo match. "I hope the Lahorites enjoyed the challenging and exciting match between Argentina and Pakistan, which was conducted to celebrate and further strengthen the 70-year Diplomatic Relations between the two countries."