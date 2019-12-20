Pakistan Army showed supremacy in the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship as on the day two its athletes clinched 11 gold and four silver medals in poomsae competitions at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army showed supremacy in the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship as on the day two its athletes clinched 11 gold and four silver medals in poomsae competitions at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Pakistan Air Force, who was at the top on day one finished second as its athletes claimed two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. Pakistan WAPDA with one gold, five silver and seven bronze medals ended the day on the third position.