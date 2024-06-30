ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The National Netball Championship concluded with the Pakistan Army clinching the men's title and the Cosmopolitan Netball academy securing the women's title here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

The championship's closing ceremony was attended by Pakistan Netball Federation Patron Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Mudassar Arain, President Samin Malik, and from the

Qaiser Khattak, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Shahid islam, Deputy DG Pakistan Sports board, Director Fida Muhammad Khan,

Organizing Secretary Riaz Ahmed and other officials.

In the men's event, the Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan Navy 29-19 in the final, while Wapda secured third place by beating Pakistan Police 47-9.

In the women's competition, the Cosmopolitan Netball Academy edged out Pakistan Army 21-19, with Sindh claiming third place by defeating Punjab 28-9.

Trophies, medals, and certificates were distributed among the winning teams, celebrating their achievements.