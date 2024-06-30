Pak Army, Cosmopolitan Teams Bag National Netball C'ship Titles
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The National Netball Championship concluded with the Pakistan Army clinching the men's title and the Cosmopolitan Netball academy securing the women's title here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.
The championship's closing ceremony was attended by Pakistan Netball Federation Patron Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Mudassar Arain, President Samin Malik, and from the
Qaiser Khattak, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Shahid islam, Deputy DG Pakistan Sports board, Director Fida Muhammad Khan,
Organizing Secretary Riaz Ahmed and other officials.
In the men's event, the Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan Navy 29-19 in the final, while Wapda secured third place by beating Pakistan Police 47-9.
In the women's competition, the Cosmopolitan Netball Academy edged out Pakistan Army 21-19, with Sindh claiming third place by defeating Punjab 28-9.
Trophies, medals, and certificates were distributed among the winning teams, celebrating their achievements.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Nida to lead Pakistan for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup2 hours ago
-
Asjad, Awais Munair qualify for Asian Snooker C'ship pre-quarters2 hours ago
-
Cash prizes awarded to Cycle race winners4 hours ago
-
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa21 hours ago
-
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win23 hours ago
-
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix23 hours ago
-
France's Bardet wins Tour de France opener as Cavendish suffers23 hours ago
-
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix23 hours ago
-
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins23 hours ago
-
Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin23 hours ago
-
Second-time lucky for Kasatkina as she wins Eastbourne WTA final24 hours ago
-
Fagioli makes first Euros start for Italy against Switzerland24 hours ago