ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army dominated in the khyrougi events of the 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championship at the Shehbaz Sharif sports Complex, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Pakistan Army won 23 gold, 3 silver with 735 points, whereas Wapda stood second with 1 gold, 16 silver and 6 bronze with 417 points. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stands at third position by winning 1 gold, 2 silver and 12 bronze medals with 165 points. The event was being sponsored by Combaxx Sports and Korean Embassy.

Teams from Provinces, Departments, Services, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK and Islamabad were participating in the extravaganza to run till July 25.

In Senior (Khyrogi Category), Under 87 Kg (middle Weight), Idrees Khan (PAF) secured first position while Faizan Junaid (Army), Muhammad Saeed (Wapda) and Muhammad Yasir (KP) bagged second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 80 Kg (Welter Weight), Mazhar Abbas (Army) took first position while Muhammad (Wapda), Syed Farman (PAF) and Syed Dawoood Shah (KP) grabbed second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 73 Kg (Middle Weight), Rahma (Army) achieved first position while Mubashira (PAF), Syeda Nida (HEC) and Ghulam Fatima (Wapda) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 67 Kg (Welter Weight), Maleeha Ali (HEC) got first position while Sara Rehman (Army), Sara Rehman (Wapda) and Iqra Javed (KP) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Over 73 Kg, Nusrat Bibi (Army) secured first position while Tayyeba (Wapda), Hira Khan (PAF) and Amana (AJK) bagged second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 46 Kg (Fin Weight), Noor Rehman (Army) secured first position while Alma (HEC), Areeba Javed (KP) and Farseen (Wapda) bagged second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Senior (Poomsae Category), Under 20 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Ahmed Shahzad (Army) gained first position while Arshad Usman (Islamabad), Ghulam Hussain (PAF) and Harris (Gilgit Baltistan) grabbed second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 20 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Zeena Sheraz (Army) took first position while Sher Zaman (HEC), Omama (KP) and Unshira Ghori (Sindh) got second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Waseem Javed (Army) grabbed first position while Ali Fahad (PAF), Naseer (Gilgit Baltistan) and Rajab Ayub (Wapda) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Flower Zaheer (Wapda) grabbed first position while Naqash Hamdani (Army), Shafaq (KP) and Maria (PAF) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Male Creative Poomsae, Ahsan Ashraf (Army) grabbed first position while Nabeel Qayyum (Wapda), Muhammad Ismail (Punjab) and Abdul Qayyum Malik (HEC) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Female Creative Poomsae, Naila (Army) grabbed first position while Flower Zaheer (Wapda), Omama (KP) and Zara (Sindh) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 40 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Meh urn NIsa (Army) grabbed first position while Sumeria (Wapda) and Shahzia Shirazi (PAF) took second and third positions, respectively.

In Under 50 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Irshad Ali (Army) got first position while Muhammad Khan (Wapda) and Saad Kashif (PAF) bagged second and third positions, respectively.