ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army dominated the 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championship held at the Shehbaz Sharif sports Complex, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan Army won 29 gold, six silver and a bronze medal with 859 points, whereas Wapda stood second with 2 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze with 490 points. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stood at third position by winning three silver and 17 bronze with 229 points.

The event was being sponsored by Combaxx Sports and Korean Embassy. Teams from provinces, departments, services, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK and Islamabad were participating in the extravaganza to run till July 25.

In the Combined Senior Poomsae category (male & female), Under 20 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae Ahmed Shahzad (Army) obtained first position while Arshad Usman (Islamabad), Ghulam Hussain (PAF) and Harris (Gilgit Baltistan) grabbed second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 20 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Zeena Sheraz (Army) took first position while Sher Zaman (HEC), Omama (KP) and Unshira Ghori (Sindh) got second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Waseem Javed (Army) grabbed first position while Ali Fahad (PAF), Naseer (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Rajab Ayub (Wapda) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Flower Zaheer (Wapda) grabbed first position while Naqash Hamdani (Army), Shafaq (KP) and Maria (PAF) stood second, third and fourth, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Male Creative Poomsae, Ahsan Ashraf (Army) grabbed first position while Nabeel Qayyum (Wapda), Muhammad Ismail (Punjab) and Abdul Qayyum Malik (HEC) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Individual Female Creative Poomsae, Naila (Army) grabbed first position while Flower Zaheer (Wapda), Omama (KP) and Zara (Sindh) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 40 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Shahbaz (Army) grabbed first position while Umair Saleem (Wapda), Sufian (Punjab) and Muhammad islam (PAF) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 40 Individual Female Recognized Poomsae, Mehurn Nisa (Army) grabbed first position while Sumeria (Wapda) and Shahzia Shirazi (PAF) took second and third positions, respectively.

In Under 50 Individual Male Recognized Poomsae, Irshad Ali (Army) got first position while Muhammad Khan (Wapda) and Saad Kashif (PAF) bagged second and third positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Pair Male Recognized Poomsae, Aqdas + Adil (Army) got first position while Wajeeh ul Hassan + Abdul Qayyum (KP), Naseer + Jameel (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Fahad + Ali Hassan (PAF) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Pair Female Recognized Poomsae, Naila + Zeena Shiraz (Army) got first position while Flower Zaheer + Asifa (Wapda), Laiba + Yamna (HEC) and Farishta + Faiza (KP) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Mix Pair Male/Female Recognized Poomsae, Ahmed + Zeena (Army) got first position while Rajab + Asifa (Wapda), Anas + Maira (PAF) and Ammar + Laraib (HEC) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Under 30 Mix Pair Creative Male/Female Recognized Poomsae, Zeeshan + Naila (Army) got first position while Nabeel + Maryam (Wapda), Moazzam + Umama (KP) and Hassan + Zahra (Sindh) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Over 30 Pair Male Recognized Poomsae, Shahbaz + Mudassar (Army) got first position while, M Khan + Umair (Wapda), Najeeb + Kashif (PAF) and Sufyan + Sarmad (Punjab) took second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In Over 30 Pair Female Recognized Poomsae, Mehr un Nisa + Hajra (Army) stood first while Sumera + Aqsa Shafaq (Wapda) were second.

In Over 30 Mix Pair Male/Female Recognized Poomsae, Irhasd Ali + Mehrun Nisa (Army) was first while Muhammad Khan + Sumera (Wapda) and Qaiser + Shahzia (PAF) took second and third positions, respectively.