Pak Army Inter-Region Boys Volleyball League final on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The final of Pak Army Inter-Regional Volleyball Championship will be played between two finalist teams – Peshawar and Bannu at 11.30 am here at the Indoor Hall of the PSB Coaching Center Peshawar.

The Volleyball being played by eight teams including seven regional teams from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar and one team from Peshawar Volleyball academy which was jointly organized by Pakistan Army and Directorate General sports KP to find out new faces at the junior and senior levels.

Peshawar defeated Mardan in straight sets, the score was 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22 in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final Bannu outclassed the strong Peshawar Volleyball Academy team in straight sets, the score

25-23, 27-25 and 29-27.

Both Bannu and Peshawar Volleyball Academy teams gave each other a tough fight which was largely enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

The Inter-Regional Volleyball Championship and Talent Hunt program at PSB Gymnasium is aimed at finding upcoming talented players across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and training and coaching them for a longer duration so that they could play for the national teams at the Junior and Senior levels.

On the occasion of the semi-final, the organizing committee members Iqbal Khan, Zulfikar Ali, Shakir Nawaz, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Regional Sports Officer Zakirullah, Secretary of Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, Regional Sports Officer Shafaqtullah, Kashif Farhan, Zakirullah, Volleyball coaches Hidayat Ullah and Wasifullah and other personalities were present.