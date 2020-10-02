Pak Army, KP women players dominate in All Pakistan Women Squash Championship

The players of Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained dominated in the opening day of the All Pakistan Women's Squash Championship being organizing by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The players of Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained dominated in the opening day of the All Pakistan Women's Squash Championship being organizing by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex.

Secretary Shaista Irshad was the special guest along with former Director sports and President Abbottabad Squash Association Tariq Mahmood, Secretary Syed Abrar Shah, DSO Wasim Fazal Awan, Shaukat Hussain, Dr Qaiser of Squash Association, Rashid Javed and other personalities.

According to Munawar Zaman, Chief Referee and Organizing Committee of the Championship, Maira Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the match against Mahosh of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11-7, 11-6, and 11-4. Kulsoom of KP won against Nida, also from KP by 11-5, 11-8 and 11-5.

Saima Shaukat of Wapda stunned Manahil of KP by 11-5, 11-4 and 12-10. Noorul Huda of SNGPL won by SNGP Sadia Gul by 11-9, 12-10 and 11-7. Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Hafsa of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-89, Madina Zafar of Pakistan Army beat Misbah Shabbir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8.

WAPDA's Komal Khan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rabia Zakir by 11-5, 11-5 and 11-7.

Army's Faiza Zafar defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Saleha Chaudhry by 11-03, 11-0 and 11-3. Pakistan Army's Amna Fayyaz beat Afshan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-6, SNGPL's Ayman Shahbaz recorded victory against Eman of KP, Zainab Khan of Sindh defeated Manahel Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11-4, 11-5 and 11-9, Zoya Khalid of ZTBL faced tough resistance against Sana Bahadur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a marathon five sets battle. Both Zoya, a once Pakistan No. 1 and upcoming Sana Bahadur exhibited some excellent game with beautiful smashes were also witnessed. The score was 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 and 14-12.

Army's Kainat defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Iqra by 11-2, 11-0 and 11-3. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nimrah Aqeel defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Noorina Shams by 11-0, 11-2 and 11-2 while Punjab's Roshna Mehboob, the second seeded, defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Asma by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3. Twelve players competed in the qualifying round of the Championship while 32 players competed in the main round. The closing ceremony will be held on October 4 at 2.00 pm in which the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will be the chief guest.