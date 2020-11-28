UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Off To A Flying Start In National Junior U16 Table Tennis

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army off to a flying start after defeating Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-1 in the opening match of the National Junior Table Tennis U16 Boys and Girls Championship Team event which got underway here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Saturday.

Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 110 male and female players were taking part in male and female Championship.

Teams from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA were participating in the Team event. Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Azizullah, Quetta Youth Director Haji Ijaz, Pakistan Table Tennis Vice President Kifayatullah, General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Usman Amir,officials and players.

According to the results of the matches of the team event, Pakistan Army defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-1, Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0. and Punjab defeated Sindh 3-0. Thus Punjab defeated Islamabad 3-0 while Balochistan 3-0, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-0, Pakistan Army recorded victory against Sindh by 3-1.

Similarly, Islamabad defeated Balochistan by 3-1. The individual matches of the Championship would start from Sunday.

