Pak Army team secures first place in senior poomsae

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army emerged victorious in the senior poomsae category, taking first place at the National Taekwondo Championship at Liaquat Gymnasium on Saturday.

Competing fiercely, the team outperformed contenders from various sectors to claim the top spot.

The WAPDA, known for its strong presence in national sporting events, secured second place, while the Higher education Commission (HEC) team finished third, demonstrating significant skill and determination.

The championship witnessed a high level of competition among the teams, showcasing the athletes' commitment to taekwondo and the growing popularity of martial arts across Pakistan.