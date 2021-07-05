ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The spectacular performance of both the teams created a wonderful time and hundreds of spectators on the ground swayed with the standard play of both the teams with Pakistan Army handed over an upsetting defeat to defending champion Pakistan Wapda in a hotly contestant final played at historical Kunj Football ground on Monday.

Secretary General Asian Handball Association Haji Mohammad Shafique, Director General sports Wapda Muhammad Musharaf Khan, Director General Sports Higher education Commission Javed Mehmood, Chairman District Zakat Committee Tariq Mahmood distributed medals, certificates and trophies among all the position holders players.

Pakistan Army women's handball team defeated defending champions Pakistan WAPDA by a 27-24 goal margin after a thrilling and nerve-wracking match witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Pakistan Wapda had consecutive winning the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, editions but failed this time when the players of Pakistan Army despite facing tough resistance marched into a very deserving victory.

The changing situation between WAPDA and Army in the final match and the excellent performance of both the teams made a wonderful match and hundreds of spectators on the ground watched the match. The rapidly changing situation of the final with each team lead and support of the sitting spectators turned the whole complexion of the match into a do or die situation.

Chairman KP Handball Association Farooq Khan, Senior Vice President Noor Zada, Regional Sports Officer Musawar Khan, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Manzar Jan, Samiullah Marwat, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Khan also enjoyed the match as guests.

In the first ten minutes of the match, Wapda team dominated the match against Army team and ensured their victory in the match by scoring nine goals in a row. After losing the goals, it seemed that Wapda's victory was assured and the people on the ground left the match and started talking about the victory.

However, after the score was nine, the Army team changed its rhythm and intermittently in the first half, Wapda was leading by 09-13 but then Army team managed their position to keep WAPDA under pressure and in the second half, Army took the lead of three goals right in the outset and succeeded in keeping that three goals lead till the end. Nazia Maqsood from WAPDA, Sehrish, while Ramsha from Army, Noor Fatima, Zobia, Ayesha Sattar, Asma Altaf were the pick of the pack in the final.

At the end of the match, Wapda scored 24 while Army managed to race up to 27. At the end of the final match, the President of Pakistan Headball Federation in his position match, the team of Higher Education Commission easily defeated Punjab by 23-21. In his address, Mohammad Shafiq said that he was impressed by the high standard of play of both the teams and said that Pakistan has an excellent record at the South Asian, Asian level handball team in the recent South Asian Games. There was a game in which we won a gold medal but unfortunately despite our excellent performance we have not been given a grant by the Pakistan Sports board for the last two years due to which we are facing financial difficulties.