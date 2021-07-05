UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Upset Defending Champion WAPDA To Win 15th National Women's Headball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pak Army upset defending champion WAPDA to win 15th National Women's Headball Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The spectacular performance of both the teams created a wonderful time and hundreds of spectators on the ground swayed with the standard play of both the teams with Pakistan Army handed over an upsetting defeat to defending champion Pakistan Wapda in a hotly contestant final played at historical Kunj Football ground on Monday.

Secretary General Asian Handball Association Haji Mohammad Shafique, Director General sports Wapda Muhammad Musharaf Khan, Director General Sports Higher education Commission Javed Mehmood, Chairman District Zakat Committee Tariq Mahmood distributed medals, certificates and trophies among all the position holders players.

Pakistan Army women's handball team defeated defending champions Pakistan WAPDA by a 27-24 goal margin after a thrilling and nerve-wracking match witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Pakistan Wapda had consecutive winning the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, editions but failed this time when the players of Pakistan Army despite facing tough resistance marched into a very deserving victory.

The changing situation between WAPDA and Army in the final match and the excellent performance of both the teams made a wonderful match and hundreds of spectators on the ground watched the match. The rapidly changing situation of the final with each team lead and support of the sitting spectators turned the whole complexion of the match into a do or die situation.

Chairman KP Handball Association Farooq Khan, Senior Vice President Noor Zada, Regional Sports Officer Musawar Khan, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Manzar Jan, Samiullah Marwat, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Khan also enjoyed the match as guests.

In the first ten minutes of the match, Wapda team dominated the match against Army team and ensured their victory in the match by scoring nine goals in a row. After losing the goals, it seemed that Wapda's victory was assured and the people on the ground left the match and started talking about the victory.

However, after the score was nine, the Army team changed its rhythm and intermittently in the first half, Wapda was leading by 09-13 but then Army team managed their position to keep WAPDA under pressure and in the second half, Army took the lead of three goals right in the outset and succeeded in keeping that three goals lead till the end. Nazia Maqsood from WAPDA, Sehrish, while Ramsha from Army, Noor Fatima, Zobia, Ayesha Sattar, Asma Altaf were the pick of the pack in the final.

At the end of the match, Wapda scored 24 while Army managed to race up to 27. At the end of the final match, the President of Pakistan Headball Federation in his position match, the team of Higher Education Commission easily defeated Punjab by 23-21. In his address, Mohammad Shafiq said that he was impressed by the high standard of play of both the teams and said that Pakistan has an excellent record at the South Asian, Asian level handball team in the recent South Asian Games. There was a game in which we won a gold medal but unfortunately despite our excellent performance we have not been given a grant by the Pakistan Sports board for the last two years due to which we are facing financial difficulties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Army Sports Punjab WAPDA Lead Women HEC Gold All From Race Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

6 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

1 hour ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

1 hour ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.