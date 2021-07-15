Pak Army, Wapda players in lead in All Pakistan Master Cup Table Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The female and male players of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda were in lead on the opening day of the All Pakistan National Ranking Table Tennis Boys and Girls Championship being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Thursday.

WAPDA and Army players dominated the women's individual competitions in the ongoing Championship organized by Directorate Sports KP with the collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association and Pakistan Table Tennis Federation.

Defending Champion of the Women singles, Parnia Khan of Pakistan WAPDA defeated Iqra Rehman of Pakistan Army by 11-17, 11-5 and 11-6. In the second match, Nosheen Wasim of Army defeated Kulsoom Khan of CHO by 3-1, in another match.

Army's Saba Mushtaq defeated WAPDA's Sanam Yaseen by 11-8, 7-11, 11-6 and 14-12. Similarly, Pakistan Army's Saman Fawad defeated CHO's Fatima Khan by 11-9, 8-11, 11-5 and Ayesha Fahim of Pak Army defeated Anam Ilyan of WAPDA by 11-7, 14-12 and 11-3.

In the fifth match, Ayesha Sharjeel of WAPDA defeated Khur Fawad of Pakistan Army by 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, Sanam Muzaffar of Army won by defeating international player Kainat Tabasum of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-2.

The score was 13-15, 11-6, 12-14, 11-9 and 15-13.

Similarly, in the Men's singles event, Umm Khawaja of Pakistan Wapda easily defeated Muhammad Hamza of Wapda by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 15-13 and 13-11. Fahad Khawaja defeated Shayan Farooq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11-8, 13-11, 11-13 and 13-11. In the third match, Bilal Yasin of WAPDA easily defeated Obaid Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 12-10, 11-5 and 11-9. In the next match, WAPDA's Muhammad Rameez defeated Sindh's Saeem Adnan by 9-11, 3-11, 15-13, 13-11 and 11-9. Yousuf of HEC defeated Abdul Rahim of WAPDA after a nerve-wracking contest of 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 15-13, 13-11.

Earlier, in the qualifying rounds out of 32 Men's players, 9 out of 32 players qualified for the main round while women 5 out of 16 players got the honor of playing in the main round in the competitions.

The top seed of the competition is Shah Khan and Parnia of WAPDA in the Men and Women singles and are also defending their titles.

Sanam Yaseen, ex-national champion Shabnam Bilal of WAPDA, Bilal Yaseen and Asim Qureshi are also part of the Championship. Army's Obaid Shah, Sharjeela Khattab, Faizan Zahoor and other players are competing in the main round.