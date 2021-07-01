Pak Army, WAPDA, Punjab, HEC win in National Women Handball Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Army, Wapda, Punjab and Higher education Commission Thursday recorded victories against their respective rivals in the 15th National Women Handball Championship here in an opening ceremony held at historical Kunj Football Ground.

Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor University of Agricultural Peshawar Dr. Jahan Bakht, Secretary to Governor Idrees Khan Marwat, Chairman Zakat Committee District Abbottabad District Tariq Mehmood, President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafique, Senior Vice President Noorzada, Regional sports Officer Masawar Khan, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Chairman KP Handball Association Dr. Farooq Khan, Director BISE Peshawar Manzar Jan, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Khan were also present.

Earlier, on the opening day of the 15th National Women Handball Championship, Punjab defeated Pakistan Police team by 12-1 in a one-sided affair.

Punjab fully dominated the proceedings and got the lead in the very first minute through Irum.

Irum the main shooters scored time and again and was the leading contributor besides Ayseha, Riffat, Husna and Amna also played a key role and added some good scoring to the team total. For Pakistan Police Aqsa scored one goal.

The Higher Education Commission defeated KP by 30-03 in a one-sided affair.

The KP badly suffered due to time and again strikes from the HEC team. Huria, Benish, Safia, Hira, Nousheen, Tehmina were the key contributors. For KP Summya scored three goals against a strong HEC team.

Pakistan Army defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 35-04 while Pakistan WAPDA defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 28-5 goals. Pakistan Army had the services of the five international players who excelled and did not give much time to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to strike back. Army started scoring without any break and was leading the first-half at 23-0.

At the end, the guests were given shields by the President of the Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Muhammad Shafique, who is also treasurer of Pakistan Olympic Association.

On the basis of Single League, the Championship will continue for four days.