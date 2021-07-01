UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army, WAPDA, Punjab, HEC Win In National Women Handball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pak Army, WAPDA, Punjab, HEC win in National Women Handball Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Army, Wapda, Punjab and Higher education Commission Thursday recorded victories against their respective rivals in the 15th National Women Handball Championship here in an opening ceremony held at historical Kunj Football Ground.

Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor University of Agricultural Peshawar Dr. Jahan Bakht, Secretary to Governor Idrees Khan Marwat, Chairman Zakat Committee District Abbottabad District Tariq Mehmood, President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafique, Senior Vice President Noorzada, Regional sports Officer Masawar Khan, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Chairman KP Handball Association Dr. Farooq Khan, Director BISE Peshawar Manzar Jan, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Khan were also present.

Earlier, on the opening day of the 15th National Women Handball Championship, Punjab defeated Pakistan Police team by 12-1 in a one-sided affair.

Punjab fully dominated the proceedings and got the lead in the very first minute through Irum.

Irum the main shooters scored time and again and was the leading contributor besides Ayseha, Riffat, Husna and Amna also played a key role and added some good scoring to the team total. For Pakistan Police Aqsa scored one goal.

The Higher Education Commission defeated KP by 30-03 in a one-sided affair.

The KP badly suffered due to time and again strikes from the HEC team. Huria, Benish, Safia, Hira, Nousheen, Tehmina were the key contributors. For KP Summya scored three goals against a strong HEC team.

Pakistan Army defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 35-04 while Pakistan WAPDA defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 28-5 goals. Pakistan Army had the services of the five international players who excelled and did not give much time to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to strike back. Army started scoring without any break and was leading the first-half at 23-0.

At the end, the guests were given shields by the President of the Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Muhammad Shafique, who is also treasurer of Pakistan Olympic Association.

On the basis of Single League, the Championship will continue for four days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Governor Sports Education Abbottabad Punjab WAPDA Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir BISE Women HEC Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

13 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

28 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

43 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

58 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.