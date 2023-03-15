Pak Army win National Women Baseball Championship

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army won the 17th National Women Baseball Championship after outclassing Pakistan Wapda by 19-10 in the final at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Wednesday

The higher education Commission finished third and fourth respectively.

Pakistan Army's Humira scored four runs and Ansa and Samia scored three runs each, while Atiya, Madiha, Waheeda scored two runs each. Rashida, Asia and Zahida scored one run apiece.

Wapda's Zainab, Umm-e-Hani and Ayesha scored two runs each, while Madeeha, Sidra, Anila and Maimoona scored one run each. In the match played for the third position, HEC defeated Punjab with a score of 16-6.

HEC's Tasmia, Momina scored three runs each and Aram, Asia, Taslim and Manahil scored two runs each, while Nisa and Alina scored one run apiece. Punjab's Nimra, Asia, Nida, Kulsoom, Amna and Ramsha scored one run each for their team.

Director General Pakistan Sports board Muhammad Abrar, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, distributed the prizes along with Pakistan Federation Baseball's (PFB) President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah.

President PFB said that a training camp would be organized for the players who had performed well in the championship. The camp will help prepare the national team for the Women's Asia Cup, to be held in Hong Kong, next month.

