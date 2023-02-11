Pak Army, Yellow team victorious in Volleyball exhibition matches

Pakistan Army and Yellow team earned victories in 'Save Tomorrow 6 Volleyball' exhibition matches organized by Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) in collaboration with Pakistan Volleyball Federation to create awareness among the public about Anti-Drugs Campaign here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army and Yellow team earned victories in 'Save Tomorrow 6 Volleyball' exhibition matches organized by Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) in collaboration with Pakistan Volleyball Federation to create awareness among the public about Anti-Drugs Campaign here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

Women's match was played between Yellow team and Pink team while Men's match was played between Army and Navy.

Army beat Navy by 25-22, 25-21. Army scored though Dinat Ullah, Hamid Yazman and Ahmed Raza while Navy scorers were M. Saqlian and Abuzar.

Yellow team beat Pink team by 25-18, 25-23. Yellow scored through Azra Farooq, Aleesha Junaid and Ume Habiba while Pink scorers were Muqadas Bukhari and Khizran Fatima.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination ( IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the occasion while Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub and Chairperson Women Volleyball Development Committee Malika Junaid were also present at the event.

CEO KKAWF Madam Christiana thanked the minister for participating in the event and lauded Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation for his cooperation.

She said youth of Pakistan would be able to avoid drugs through awareness campaigns and will give more priority to playgrounds. The minister lauded the efforts of KKAWF CEO Christiana and her entire team. He also thanked Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation for his efforts towards the game.