UrduPoint.com

Pak Army, Yellow Team Victorious In Volleyball Exhibition Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pak Army, Yellow team victorious in Volleyball exhibition matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army and Yellow team earned victories in 'Save Tomorrow 6 Volleyball' exhibition matches organized by Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) in collaboration with Pakistan Volleyball Federation to create awareness among the public about Anti-Drugs Campaign at the Pakistan sports Complex here Sunday.

Women's match was played between Yellow team and Pink team while Men's match was played between Army and Navy. Army beat Navy by 25-22, 25-21.

Army scored though Dinat Ullah, Hamid Yazman and Ahmed Raza while Navy scorers were M. Saqlian and Abuzar. Yellow team beat Pink team by 25-18, 25-23. Yellow scored through Azra Farooq, Aleesha Junaid and Ume Habiba while Pink scorers were Muqadas Bukhari and Khizran Fatima.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination ( IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the occasion while Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub, Chairperson Women Volleyball Development Committee Malika Junaid were also present in the event.

CEO KKAWF Madam Christiana thanked the minister for participating in the event and lauded Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation for his cooperation. She said that youth of Pakistan would be made able to avoid drugs through awareness campaigns and give more priority to playgrounds. The minister lauded the efforts of KKAWF CEO Christiana and her entire team. He also thanked Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation for his efforts in organizing the game.

778

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sports Drugs Yazman Ahmed Raza Women Sunday Afridi Event

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

7 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

16 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

16 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.