Pak Army's Bilal Leads Opening Day Of 'Tour The Tharparkar' Cycling Race

Thu 21st January 2021

MITHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day Pakistan Army Invitation Tour the Tharparkar Cycle Race starts here Thursday with participation of 60 cyclists of 10 teams.

Pakistan Army's Bilal was the first to hit the end mark of the 70 km long first stage of the race with a time of 1 hour 49 minutes. Karachi-A's Aashir stood second with 1 hour 50 minutes while Abbas from the Pak Army secured third position with a difference of a minute.

Earlier the first leg of the 'Tour the Tharparkar' race organized by the district administration in collaboration with Pakistan Army and Sindh Cycling Association started from DC Office Chowk.

The cyclists have to cover a distance of 180 kilometres up to Naukot town in three stages.

Two teams each of Pakistan Army and Karachi and one team each of Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana are participating in the race. Secretary General Sindh Cycling Association Malik Kaleem Awan said this while talking about the salient events of cycling race.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabir Shah said that the purpose of organizing a cycling race in Tharparkar was to convey the message of peace and brotherhood besides promotion of sports activities in the district.

