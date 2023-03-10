UrduPoint.com

Pak Army's Boxer Defeats WAPDA's Player In KPT National Elite Boxing Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Pak Army's Boxer defeats WAPDA's player in KPT National Elite Boxing championship

The first match between Army and WAPDA boxers is won by Army Boxer Ibrar Ali who defeated WAPDA's Naqeebullah in the 40th Men and 4th Women Chairman KPT National Elite Boxing championship, day 2

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The first match between Army and WAPDA boxers is won by Army Boxer Ibrar Ali who defeated WAPDA's Naqeebullah in the 40th Men and 4th Women Chairman KPT National Elite Boxing championship, day 2.

Four out of a panel of five match referees declared him winner on points.

Faisal Hanif of Navy earned walk over in the second match when Nouman Asif of AJK failed to enter in the boxing ring.

In the third match women boxer Areeba of Punjab defeated the Sindh boxer Warda Kafayat easily on score points. Warda remained scoreless during her fight.

In the fourth match Sara of Railways retired which enabled her opponent Ummul Banin of Army the winner.

In fifth match PAF Boxer Sehrish Shehzad defeated Muhaddisa of Balochistan easily on points 5-0. Muhaddisa remained scoreless during her fight.

