ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Talented Pakistani athlete Muhammad Yasir has secured a silver medal in the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship held in Korea.

Yasir threw an impressive 78.10 meters, finishing second behind Sri Lanka's top player, who achieved a throw of 85.45 meters, said a press release.

Another Sri Lankan athlete took third place with a throw of 77.57 meters, while a Japanese athlete finished fourth with a throw of 77.25 meters.

The championship, which took place in Korea, brought together athletes from various Asian countries.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) has expressed pride and congratulated Yasir and his coach, Syed Fayaz Hussain Bukhari, for this outstanding achievement.

PAF President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain and Secretary General Col (R) Shahjahan Mir praised the duo's dedication and hard work.

Yasir and Bukhari are scheduled to return home on June 18 and will be accorded a warm welcome at the airport.