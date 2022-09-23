ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shahbaz Ahmed and Mehrun Nisa have bagged medals in the U-40 Mixed category of Poomsae event of the ongoing 1st Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship at Pokhara, Nepal.

Shahbaz won gold in the U-40 male category of the Poomsae event while Mehrun Nisa also claimed the silver medal in the Individual female category, said a press release on Friday.

In the U-30 category, Pakistan's Waseem Ahmed and Naila also won bronze medal.

Overall athletes have grabbed eight medals in the Poomsae events in the Taekwondo Open Championship.