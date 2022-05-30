Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

Pakistan athletes have excelled in the 2nd Imam Reza International Cup Tournamentin in Mashhad, Iran, winning two silver medals in the event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan athletes have excelled in the 2nd Imam Reza International Cup Tournamentin in Mashhad, Iran, winning two silver medals in the event.

According to information made available here� by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Sharoz Khan and Abdul Mueed claimed silver medals in the events of jigh jump and 400m race, respectively.

� Maj Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi (retd), president of AFP and Muhammad Zafar, secretary general have congratulated the wining athletes and entire Pakistan athletics family on the achievement.

