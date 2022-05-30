UrduPoint.com

Pak Athletes Claim Two Silver Medals In Imam Reza International Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan athletes have excelled in the 2nd Imam Reza International Cup Tournament in Mashhad, Iran, winning two silver medals in the event.

According to information shared here by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Sharoz Khan and Abdul Mueed claimed silver medals in the events of high jump and 400m race, respectively.

  Maj Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi (retd), President of AFP and Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General congratulated the wining athletes and entire Pakistan's athletics family on the achievement.

