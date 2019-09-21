Pak athletes dominate Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon

Pakistani athletes showed scintillating performance to clinch all positions in Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon on Saturday, according to a spokesman of Pakistan Air Force

It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan, as 154 ecstatic long distance runners from across the world, enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, which started from the magnificent Khunjerab Top to Sust, a small town in the majestic pass.

It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan, as 154 ecstatic long distance runners from across the world, enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, which started from the magnificent Khunjerab Top to Sust, a small town in the majestic pass.

This highest ever marathon took place at an elevation of 4693 meter above sea-level, and featured a unique blend of young and old, local and foreign, male and female long distance runners, sweating out on the 8th wonder of the world.

In 50km race, Muhammad Siyar from Pakistan Army took first position, whereas Aslam Khan from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts remained runner-up. Third on the podium was Muhammad Iqbal.

In the 42km race, Army Athletics Team dominated the race, bagging the first three coveted positions. Umair Haider secured fist position, whereas Muhammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer won the second and third spots respectively.

In the 21km race, Mirza Aslam Baig remained first, whereas, Abdul Muheet and Musawwar ur Rehman took second and third positions, respectively.

PAF joined hands with international marathon travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels to showcase the real beauty of Pakistan to the world. A Total of 154 athletes, including 39 International runners from 17 countries participated in the race, which was held in three categories - Ultra marathon (50 km), marathon (42 km) and half-marathon (21km).

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman and President Winter sports Federation of Pakistan Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer were also present on the occasion.