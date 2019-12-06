UrduPoint.com
Pak Athletes End Day Six With 18 Gold, 23 Silver, 28 Bronze At SAG

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Pakistani athletes continued their impressive show in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games 2019, at Kathmandu, Nepal as they ended day six claiming 18 gold medals, 23 silver and 28 bronze

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani athletes continued their impressive show in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games 2019, at Kathmandu, Nepal as they ended day six claiming 18 gold medals, 23 silver and 28 bronze.

In athletics, 400m hurdles women event, Najma Parveen clinched gold medal by clocking the distance in 1:73 seconds, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile Mehboob Ali also won men event by clear the distance in 50:71seconds. The Men team consisting of Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Shahbaz, Samiullah and Uzair Rehman got a bronze medal in 4x100m Relay competition while Women team including Najma Parveen, Aneela Gulzar, Sahib-e-Isra and Esha Imran also grabbed a bronze in 4x100m Relay competition.

Pakistan Shooting team comprising Kishmala, Anna Ibtisam and Mehwish won silver medal in team cat of Air Pistol Women 10 m event.

