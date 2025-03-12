Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Muhammad Afaq, Tabassum Nasir, and Shah Galoon have qualified for the finals of the 100m race and 4x100m relay divisioning race, respectively in the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games at Turin, Italy.

According to details issued here, all 10 Pakistani athletes will be in action in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events finals on Thursday. In the final round of the 50-meter cross-country skiing race, Pakistan’s two skiers, Rovina Qurban and Muneeb Ur Rehman, will compete for medals. Both athletes will also participate in the 100-meter final race on March 15.

In the 200-meter snowshoeing final races on Thursday, four Pakistani female athletes and three male athletes will compete, while Moazzam Iqbal will be in action in the 800-meter race.

The 100-meter and relay snowshoeing races will be held on March 14, while the 400-meter race is scheduled for March 15.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani met with the Pakistani athletes and congratulated them on reaching the finals.

She said that this achievement is the result of five years of hard work, and now the athletes have made it to the finals of the World Winter Games. She urged the people of Pakistan to pray for the success of these special athletes.