Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan squad returned home Tuesday after participating in the Special Olympic World Games held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, winning a total of 80 medals with 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze.

Upon their arrival at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports, the officials of Special Olympics Pakistan and the relatives and fans of the athletes warmly welcomed them. The players and officials were garlanded and showered with rose petals.

The gold medals winner athletes including Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza and national athlete Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony of the World Games, said that they had gone to Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan.

Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training of coaches, patronage of Special Olympics Pakistan and the prayers of the whole nation we have achieved this success, they said.

The Head of the Delegation of the national team and the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani said I thank Allah for the excellent performance of our athletes in the World Games.

For this event, our preparations were going on for the last four years. The role of their unified partners and especially the coaches has been the most important in their success, with their tireless work and excellent training, the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players who have helped the children.

SOP Advisor Yasmin Haider said that the World Games was the biggest event in the world in terms of special athletes and volunteers, in which the best teams of the world participated, but the enthusiasm of our athletes was visible.

As the representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed the athletes of all the countries participating in the Games with their message of love and peace, but they also impressed especially the organizing committee of the World Games.

We will take all possible steps to continue this journey of success in the future as well.