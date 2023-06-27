Open Menu

Pak Athletes Return Home With Total 80 Medals In Special Olympic World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

The Pakistan squad returned home Tuesday after participating in the Special Olympic World Games held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, winning a total of 80 medals with 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan squad returned home Tuesday after participating in the Special Olympic World Games held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, winning a total of 80 medals with 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze.

Upon their arrival at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports, the officials of Special Olympics Pakistan and the relatives and fans of the athletes warmly welcomed them. The players and officials were garlanded and showered with rose petals.

The gold medals winner athletes including Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza and national athlete Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony of the World Games, said that they had gone to Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan.

Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training of coaches, patronage of Special Olympics Pakistan and the prayers of the whole nation we have achieved this success, they said.

The Head of the Delegation of the national team and the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani said I thank Allah for the excellent performance of our athletes in the World Games.

For this event, our preparations were going on for the last four years. The role of their unified partners and especially the coaches has been the most important in their success, with their tireless work and excellent training, the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players who have helped the children.

SOP Advisor Yasmin Haider said that the World Games was the biggest event in the world in terms of special athletes and volunteers, in which the best teams of the world participated, but the enthusiasm of our athletes was visible.

As the representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed the athletes of all the countries participating in the Games with their message of love and peace, but they also impressed especially the organizing committee of the World Games.

We will take all possible steps to continue this journey of success in the future as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Germany Berlin Nasir June Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

37 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

37 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

37 minutes ago
 Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to ..

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

37 minutes ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

37 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

48 minutes ago
12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

44 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

44 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

44 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

44 minutes ago
 Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Tes ..

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

44 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail on judicial remand

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports