Pak Athletes Shine In Asian Ju-Jitsu C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan athletes have exhibited their potential at the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023, held at Bangkok, Thailand from February 25 -28  under the aegis of Ju-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU).

According to General Secretary Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) Tariq Ali, there were a total of 581 entries from 30 countries in the mega event. But Pakistan fielded only three athletes due to paucity of funds.

Pakistan's Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif won silver medal in duo women category, while Dilawer Khan Sannan and Isra Waseem took 5th position in the duo mix category.

"The PJJF has also received an award for the best third national federation in the duo category in Asia", Tariq told APP.    "We extend heartiest congratulations to our highly talented athletes on their accomplishment. They have raised the country's flag high at at the international forum and made the nation proud," he added.

He said the hard work and training had finally paid off as the ju-jitsukas had proven their mettle to win the medals.

He also appreciated the hard work and commitment of PJJF coaches who trained the players and enhanced their skills, enabling them to excel at the international level.

"Our players outclassed the best Asian sides in these categories and the credit for that also goes to their coaches." He also thanked Pakistan sports board for arranging training camp for the athletes at its Karachi Centre as it proved helpful for them to better prepare for the event.

He said that India made 30 entries in the championship, whereas Kazakhstan and Thailand made 70 and 55 entries respectively.

"They had all the possible facilities as compared to our athletes. But still our athletes demonstrated their class, which is quite incredible," he added.

Pakistan have been a dominant force in jiu-jitsu as they remain Asian champions from 2006 to 2017.

Tariq said that sport disciplines and athletes, who bring medals and laurels for the country should be encouraged and backed.

"Provision of better facilities and infrastructure will see our athletes shining at all international events," he reckoned.

