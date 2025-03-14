Pak Athletes Shine In Special Olympics World Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2025 | 10:13 PM
Pakistani athletes continued their successful journey toward securing medals and dominance at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games at Turin, Italy
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistani athletes continued their successful journey toward securing medals and dominance at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games at Turin, Italy.
In the 100-meter snowshoeing race, Pakistan’s Afaq Khan won a gold medal for his country, while Ahmed Al-Jilani from the United Arab Emirates secured silver, and Mongolia’s Amarbold Munkhdul claimed the bronze, said a press release.
In the men’s 4x100-meter snowshoeing relay race, Canada’s team won the gold medal, while Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Afaq, and Ali Raza secured silver. China’s athletes finished in third place.
In the women’s 4x100-meter snowshoeing relay, Canada took first place, while Pakistan’s Iqra Akram, Tabassum Nasir, Shah Guloon, and Manahil finished second, winning the silver medal. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze.
So far, in the Special Olympics World Winter Games, Pakistani athletes have won a total of 8 medals—3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze—in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events.
On the final day of the event, the 400-meter race will take place, featuring Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal, Saboor Ahmed, and Ali Raza in the men’s category, while Iqra Akram and Manahil will compete in the women’s race.
Recent Stories
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN
Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against P ..
Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemplo ..
Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR
Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB
Inspector, seven cops dismissed
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..
Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers
Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge34 seconds ago
-
Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games49 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi2 hours ago
-
ICC Women World Cup qualifiers to be held in Lahore from April 94 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 20255 hours ago
-
Pakistan team qualifies for Davis Cup Jr final59 minutes ago
-
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow23 hours ago
-
Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson takes lead23 hours ago
-
IOC strike $3 bn deal with NBC in US up to 2036 Olympics23 hours ago
-
Karachi Whites and Islamabad to lock horns in National T20 Cup opener1 day ago
-
Muneeb bags gold medal in Special Olympic World Games1 day ago