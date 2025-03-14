Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Pakistani athletes continued their successful journey toward securing medals and dominance at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games at Turin, Italy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistani athletes continued their successful journey toward securing medals and dominance at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games at Turin, Italy.

In the 100-meter snowshoeing race, Pakistan’s Afaq Khan won a gold medal for his country, while Ahmed Al-Jilani from the United Arab Emirates secured silver, and Mongolia’s Amarbold Munkhdul claimed the bronze, said a press release.

In the men’s 4x100-meter snowshoeing relay race, Canada’s team won the gold medal, while Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Afaq, and Ali Raza secured silver. China’s athletes finished in third place.

In the women’s 4x100-meter snowshoeing relay, Canada took first place, while Pakistan’s Iqra Akram, Tabassum Nasir, Shah Guloon, and Manahil finished second, winning the silver medal. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze.

So far, in the Special Olympics World Winter Games, Pakistani athletes have won a total of 8 medals—3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze—in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events.

On the final day of the event, the 400-meter race will take place, featuring Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal, Saboor Ahmed, and Ali Raza in the men’s category, while Iqra Akram and Manahil will compete in the women’s race.

