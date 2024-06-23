Pak Athletes To Participate In Children Of Asia Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A nine-member Pakistani athletics team is set to depart for Russia on Monday (June 24) to feature in the 8th Children of Asia Games, scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 7.
According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Asghar Ali Gul will lead the team as Chief of Mission, while Madam Nazima Azhar Samdani will serve as the coach.
The team comprises seven talented athletes including Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sharif, Iqra Riaz, Anaya Ahsan Feroze, Alina Asif, Zanoreen Qayyum, and Zarlina Wasim.
He said the team was selected through rigorous trials, and he was optimistic that the players will return home with medals after a stellar performance in the event.
The 8th Children of Asia Games will be held in Russia from June 25 to July 7, and Pakistan's participation is expected to be a significant milestone in the country's athletics history.
