Open Menu

Pak Athletes To Participate In Children Of Asia Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pak athletes to participate in Children of Asia Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A nine-member Pakistani athletics team is set to depart for Russia on Monday (June 24) to feature in the 8th Children of Asia Games, scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 7.

According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Asghar Ali Gul will lead the team as Chief of Mission, while Madam Nazima Azhar Samdani will serve as the coach.

The team comprises seven talented athletes including Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sharif, Iqra Riaz, Anaya Ahsan Feroze, Alina Asif, Zanoreen Qayyum, and Zarlina Wasim.

He said the team was selected through rigorous trials, and he was optimistic that the players will return home with medals after a stellar performance in the event.

The 8th Children of Asia Games will be held in Russia from June 25 to July 7, and Pakistan's participation is expected to be a significant milestone in the country's athletics history.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Lead June July Event From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

17 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

17 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

17 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

17 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

17 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports