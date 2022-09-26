UrduPoint.com

Pak Athletes Top Perform In Taekwondo Int'l C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship

Pakistani athletes bagged gold and silver medals in the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship at Pokhara, Nepal. Pakistan's Hamza Omar Saeed and Mazhar Abbas won gold while Haroon Khan and Arbaz Khan took silver medals in the Championship, said a press release issued on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistani athletes bagged gold and silver medals in the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship at Pokhara, Nepal. Pakistan's Hamza Omar Saeed and Mazhar Abbas won gold while Haroon Khan and Arbaz Khan took silver medals in the Championship, said a press release issued on Monday.

In the grand final of the +87kg category of Khyurogi event, Hamza took lead against India's Gaurav Bhat in the first round with 11-2 points and then outclassed him 11-4 in the second round to fetch the shining Gold.

In the final of -80kg, Pakistan's Mazhar overpowered his Indian counterpart Resheb 9-7 in the first round, while in the second round, Resheb staged a comeback with 8-4 points. However, in the third round, the game swung in Mazhar's favour and he outshined his Indian counterpart by 8-0 to fetch a Gold Medal.

Meanwhile, in the -58kg final contest, Korea's Tae Joon Park beat Pakistan Haroon Khan 9-1 and 11-3 in a one-sided game.

In the --63kg final, India's Shewam Sudesh Shetti beat Pakistan's Arbaz Khan 6-5 and 7-2.

In the Female -57kg semi-final, Pakistan's Noor Rehman got a bronze medal. She lost to India's Sonam Rawal 3-0 and 4-0 in a low-scoring contest in the semifinal.

Pakistani athletes have top performed in the Championship and have claimed three gold, two silver, and as many bronze medals in the Khyurogi event. In the Poomsae event, they also collected an impressive tally by winning three gold and one silver and four bronze medals. Overall, their medals tally stands at six gold medals, three silver medals, and six bronze in the International Championship.

Pakistan's Poomsae chief Coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea and Khyurogi's Iranian coach Yousef Karami of the national team said players' superb form in the event would help them perform magnificently in the upcoming Combaxx Asian Championship to be played in Islamabad this November.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Pokhara Lead Nepal November Gold Silver Bronze Event Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrat ..

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrator

34 seconds ago
 President renews pledge to prioritize potential of ..

President renews pledge to prioritize potential of tourism sector

1 minute ago
 PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

1 minute ago
 England's Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mank ..

England's Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mankad' run-out

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: ..

Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: Pervaiz Elahi

1 minute ago
 Russia school shooting kills 15, including childre ..

Russia school shooting kills 15, including children

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.