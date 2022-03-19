UrduPoint.com

Pak-Aus ODIs, T20 Moved To Lahore

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Australia cricket boards have mutually agreed to shift the white-ball matches from Rawalpindi to Lahore on the dates as announced previously.

The decision was made on Saturday morning following discussions between both the boards.

This means the headquarters of Pakistan cricket would host the March 29, March 31 and April 2 ODIs as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on April 5 at the back of the third Test, which commences on March 21.

The 50-over matches would start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.

Australia's white-ball players, as originally planned, will arrive in Lahore on March 24 and after one-day room isolation, will integrate with other members of their side. Pakistan's white-ball players are scheduled to assemble on March 22 and will resume training on March 25.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Australia are presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still needs to be played.

Squads: Australia (ODI & T20I) - Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan (ODI) – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan (T20I) – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

