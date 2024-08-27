Pak-Bang 2nd Test; PCB Announces Free Entry For Students
Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for students for the second Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for students for the second Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.
The students are required to be in their uniform and bring their educational institutions cards to enter the stadium. They will be able to witness the live action from any of the VIP enclosures – Imran Khan and Javed Miandad (subject to availability of seats) and premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat.
The decision was made to encourage students to come and witness exciting game of cricket between the two sides. Bangladesh are leading the two-match Test series 1-0, after defeating the hosts by 10 wickets in the first Test match which concluded on Sunday. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.
The free entry policy for students does not apply on the seating capacity in PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.
Earlier, the PCB had announced free entry for the fans on the fourth and fifth days of the first Test match at the same venue.
Meanwhile, the fans can purchase tickets for the second Test online at PCB.tcs.com.pk or from the physical ticket booth located at Aviation Ground, opposite Rescue 1122, Rawal Road and also at the designated TCS express centres.
The tickets for the premium enclosures will be available for PKR 200, while VIP enclosures tickets will be priced at PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends.
The Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, is priced at PKR 2,800. The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for PKR 12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for PKR 200,000.
Like the first Test match, a free shuttle bus service will continue to run on two routes on matchdays for ease of access into the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by spectators. Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while the Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Sports
-
PakvBan: PCB announces free entry for students to watch second Test match7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Athletics training camp from Wednesday9 hours ago
-
Tamasha opens new innings with First Int'l Streaming of cricket matches9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh training session canceled12 hours ago
-
Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session cancelled12 hours ago
-
England axe Bairstow, Ali for Australia white-ball series1 day ago
-
Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match1 day ago
-
PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season1 day ago
-
Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory1 day ago
-
PCB unveils five Champions Cup team mentors1 day ago