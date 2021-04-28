UrduPoint.com
Pak Baseball Team Qualifies For 2022 Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Pak baseball team qualifies for 2022 Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan baseball team has qualified for the 19th Asian Games 2022 scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22, 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball Federation (PBBF), during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia in Taiwan, it was decided that Pakistan Baseball team would participate in the 19th edition of Asian Games to be held in China next year.

A total of twelve teams including Pakistan would feature in the baseball event. Participating teams include Japan (World No.1), Korea (World No.3), Taiwan (World No.4), China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia and Laos.

Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said Pakistan's participation in the Asian Games was a good news. "Pakistan baseball team has qualified for the Asian Games for the fourth time in a row due to its excellent performance.

"Pakistan's 16 players featured in the last Asian Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, instead of a full 24-member team, but still performed very well and finished fifth in the Games," he said.

He said there was no regular ground for baseball in Pakistan and we have to set up camps for team training in cricket or football grounds.

"If the government provides us with a dedicated ground for baseball, the performance of the Pakistan team can further be enhanced and improved," he said.

