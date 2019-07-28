Pak baseball team to feature in BFA Asian Baseball Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Baseball team will participate in the 29th BFA Asian Baseball Championship with the resolve to finish at the top to earn a spot in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The continental event will be staged in Chinese Taipei from October 14 to 20, this year.

"The Championship will also serve as a qualification event for Olympic Games. Hence, we'll go in it with the determination to finish at the top. If we qualify for Olympics then it will be our first ever participation in the world's prestigious sports event," President of Pakistan Federation Baseball, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP on Sunday.

Pakistan qualified for the Asian Championship after claiming second spot in the just-held West Asia Baseball Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Organized by Baseball Federation of Asia, the biennial continental event is the first level tournament wherein national baseball teams of Asian countries compete against each other. Since 1983 the Championship is also considered as the qualification event for the baseball at the Olympics Games if the event year is exactly one year prior to them.

"It is encouraging that we are also in the race to qualify for Olympic Games.

We know the road to these Games is not very easy. But we are determined to produce some stunning performance to make the history," Shah said.

Pakistan are currently at number 24 on the ranking list of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). "Though we finished as runner-up in the West Asia Baseball, our team's performance had been outstanding as it did not lose any other match in the event. The motivation level of our players is at an all-time high and they are eager to perform at Asian Championship," Shah added.

The bat-and-ball sport, which last made its appearance in coveted quadrennial event in 2008 Beijing Olympics is one of five sports added to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. The first baseball outfit to book a ticket for the Games will be winner of the WBSC Baseball Europe/Africa Qualifier, taking place in Italy in September. Then one or two teams will be determined at the II WBSC Premier12 this November, to be hosted by four nations– Japan, Mexico, Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

With automatic qualification for hosts Japan, the rest of the spots in the six-team Olympic baseball event will be awarded at the Americas Olympic Qualifier and the Intercontinental Qualifier in 2020.

