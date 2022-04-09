UrduPoint.com

Pak Baseball Team's Camp For Participation In 19th Asian Games Not Yet Started

Muhammad Rameez Published April 09, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The Pakistan baseball team will participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in China in September 2022 but no training camp has been organized for the preparation of the team

The President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said here on Saturday "In this regard we had written a letter to Col. (retd) Asif Zaman Director General of Pakistan Sports board in February 2022 that the camp of Pakistan Baseball Team should be set up in Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from March 15, 2022. So far we have not received any approval from the Sports Board." According to Syed Fakhar Shah, today on Saturday again they have sent a reminder to the DG, PSB that the Sports Board has started training camps for other sports therefore the camp of Pakistan Baseball team should be organized as soon as possible.

"Because of the long delay in setting up the camp, not only the baseball game is being affected but also the results of the Asian Games. According to the Baseball Federation of Asia, the top 6 teams in Asia are participating in these games. World No. 1 and Olympic champion Japan, World No. 2 Taiwan and World No. 3 South Korea are also participating in these games while only Pakistan baseball team from South Asian region is participating in these games. Apart from this, the training camps of the baseball teams participating in these games have also been started under the supervision of the sports boards of these countries while the camp of Pakistan baseball team has not started yet", he addedSyed Fakhar Shah hoped that the Sports Board would soon approve the training camp of Pakistan Baseball Team and Pakistan team would participate in these games with full readiness.

