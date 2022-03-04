UrduPoint.com

Pak Batters Dominate On Day One

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Pak batters dominate on day one

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam vowed to give tough time to Australia and Green-shirts proved it by dominating the visitors on day one of the first Test at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam vowed to give tough time to Australia and Green-shirts proved it by dominating the visitors on day one of the first Test at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Rawalpindi Test saw the historic return of the Australian team to Pakistan after a gap of 24 years, with packed crowd in the Stadium, clapping and cheering for the visitors. The cricket lovers were more than happy to see the Kangaroos play their first Test in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bat and were able to empower Aussies on day one as the Pakistani batters reached stumps at 245 for 1.

It was the first time that Pakistan had lost only one wicket in an entire day of a Test against Australia when batting first.

Openers Abdullah Shafuque and Imam ul Haq were able to give a century stand to Pakistan by providing a 105 runs partnership to the first wicket. Australia did the magic just minutes before lunch, as Shafique's impetuous charge to Lyon resulted in the stand being broken.

Spinner Nathan Lyon struck for Australia in the 34th over of the game, taking the first wicket (Shafique) of Pakistan. Shafique tried to hit the ball but went on a wild heave skying over Lyon's head and was taken by Australian Skipper Pat Cummins. Shafique was gone for 44 runs on 105 balls (3 fours & a six). Pakistani batters reached 50 runs in 18 overs while 100 in the 33rd over.

After Shafique's loss, Pakistani batters did not lose their temperament and continued strong. Imam carried on the rhythm along with Azhar Ali who came one down. They both provided a 140 runs partnership to the second wicket on day one.

Imam scored his first test century in the 66th over on 200 balls and ended up making 132 runs on 271 balls, on day one, with 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan reached 200 runs in the 70th over of the game while Azhar's 35th Test half-century came in the 74th over. The new ball was taken by Australia in the 83rd over but Pakistani batters stood strong to reach the stumps. Azhar scored 64 runs on 165 balls at the end of the 90th over. A total of 26 boundaries were hit on day one of the first Test.

Speaking after the match, Imam said there was a pattern in which he tried to score runs and he had a plan for playing against Lyon. "I had played against him in Dubai as well, he's a quality bowler and as an opener I was trying to avoid the short balls and stay in my zone," he said in the post day one presser.

To a question on playing Test after more than two years, he said it was difficult as there was ODI cricket going on.

"You can't play without belief which I had and you have to take all these challenges. Fawad Alam is an example for me who made a comeback in Test after so many years." Imam said my parents would be more than happy if they had seen my batting. "The feeling I had today after scoring my first Test century and against Australia was different".

"Will come on day two, it'll be a new day and will start my innings and will try to contribute as much as I can," he said and added that Azhar supported him very much in the innings and gave him confidence on scoring the century.

Interim coach Andrew McDonald said it was a tough day for the bowlers, but the game cannot be judged in terms of selection on day one.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Dubai Lyon Rawalpindi Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Babar Azam Turkish Lira Post All Coach Love

Recent Stories

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall polit ..

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall political situation

41 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Bost ..

US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber

42 seconds ago
 Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - ..

Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - Government

44 seconds ago
 Deconfliction Line With Russia at US EUCOM Used On ..

Deconfliction Line With Russia at US EUCOM Used Only in Past Couple of Days - Of ..

45 seconds ago
 Enemies of country wanted to sabotage peace: Senat ..

Enemies of country wanted to sabotage peace: Senator Samina Zehri

47 seconds ago
 Prime Minister welcomes Australian cricket team to ..

Prime Minister welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan after 24 years

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>