Pak-BD national, U19 teams meet tomorrow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Bangladesh national and U19 cricket teams will be pitted against Pakistani counterparts in a Twenty20 international and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup matches at the Qaddafi stadium and University Grounds, Potchefstroom, South Africa on Friday (tomorrow).

Bangladesh national cricket team will play first of the three match series T20I at the Qaddafi stadium, Lahore against Pakistan. A much cherished series which looked impossible at times after Bangladesh persisted with stance of playing only T20Is in Pakistan and the test matches at a neutral venue abroad due to security concerns. However, the matter was resolved amicably after a meeting between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and BCB chief Nazmul Hassan in Dubai during which the both sides decided to play the series in three legs over a period of three months.

Bangladesh cricket team is visiting Pakistan for a bilateral cricket series after a lapse of 12 years and the series is important for Pakistan - the ICC No. 1 ranked T20 cricket team - to ensure its supremacy at the top of the table.

The T20I fixture may offer debut opportunity to rookie fast bowler Haris Rauf, swashbuckling opening batsman Ahsan Ali and all-rounder Ammad Butt.

On the other hand, Bangladesh and Pakistan U19 cricket teams will play their third and last group match in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at the University Grounds, Potchefstroom, South Africa. Both teams are on the top of the table in Group C with 4 points each and the tomorrow's fixture would decide leader of the table in Group C.

Bangladesh U19 is ahead of the Pakistan team due to a better run-rate. The last group match will provide an opportunity to Pakistan U19 batsmen Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir to find some form as the both ace batsmen have not produced a remarkable performance in the first two group matches against Scotland U19 and Zimbabwe U19 so far.

The ICC U19 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh would start at 01:00 pm (Pakistan Time) while the T20I between the two Asian teams would start at 2:00 pm at the Qaddafi stadium.