Pak beat Chinese Taipei in Asian U23 volleyball championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan youth team maintained its unbeaten run in the Asian U23 volleyball championship chalking out its third straight win of the event against Chinese Taipei in 3-1 sets on Monday in Myanmar

The spirited Pakistan displayed collective efforts and unified approach to win its last match of the preliminary round of group C making a grand come back after opening set loss, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Pakistan team was off to a poor start in the match losing the opening set 25-20. Pakistan played exhibited poor reception in return of attacking serves of the opponents.

In the following set, Pak team's coach made two changes in the side.

He brought in Murad Khan in place of Fahad, and Usman Faryad in place of Anwar which infused new life in team's attacks and defence.

In the second set Hamid setter made attacking service which disturbed the reception of opponent team, and Pak players did good blocking using the advantage of their height.

Murad played very bravely and over the opponent's block and similarly Usman and Faryad made very quick and powerful attack on the net which helped the side to win the side leveling the score at 1-1.

Then onward there was no looking back on part of Pak team and it mounted persistent pressure with flawless game with players showing greater agility and coordination for the delight of the audience.

In the second, third and fourth sets, Pak side was always ahead in attacks and in blocking foiling numerous attempts of rivals to smash the ball in their area. The untiring efforts and concentration led the side to victory in the remaining sets of the match helping it to maintain its unbeaten run in the event. Pak team won 20-25, 25-15,25-15,25-17.

Pak team which had already qualified for quarter finals emerged as the top team of Group C with Chinese Taipei. In the quarter final stage Pak side will play Sri Lanka and Australia which are top teams of Group A. Hosts Myanmar and Hong Kong have been eliminated and will play for 8-16 position.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on August 7 and Australia on August 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced a cash prize ofRs 100,000 for Pak team for reaching the quarter finals.