Pak beat India to move in final of West Asia baseball in SriLanka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan outshone arch rivals India 13-2 in the Semifinals of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan will meet the hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on July 20, said the information made available here to APP by Pakistan Federation Baseball.

Pakistan team showed wonderful game to defeat India in all departments of the game and took sweet revenge of their World Cup defeat. Pakistan beat India by a big margin of 13-2 in the 7th innings of the match, due to the difference of 11 runs between the two teams, the umpires declared Pakistan as winner.

Shaukat Javed Chairman, PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Sr. Vice President and Sh.

Mazhar Ahmad Secretary have congratulated Pakistan Baseball Team on its impressive win.

Pakistan got lead of 2 runs in the first innings of the match and after that in 6th innings scored 11 more runs. In 7th innings India got 2 runs but due to difference of 11 runs in 7th innings, umpires declared Pakistan's victory.

For Pakistan Fazal ur Rehman scored 3 runs, Faqir Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah and Arsalan Jamshaid claimed 2 runs each, Ubaidullah, Muhammad Zakir, Asad Ali and Sumair Zawar contributed 1 run each.

In the first semifinal, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 9 - 2. Tomorrow , Friday two matches will be played. The first match will take place between Nepal and Bangladesh for the 5th position and the second match will be between Iran and India for the Bronze Medal.