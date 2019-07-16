Pak beat Iran in opener of West Asia Cup in Lanka

Pakistan routed Iran 11-1 to take a rousing start in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -:Pakistan routed Iran 11-1 to take a rousing start in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Teams from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the event. Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh are in Group B, said the information made available to APP here on Tuesday by Pakistan Federation Baseball.

The first match of the event was played between India and Sri Lanka and after a tough competition the hosts defeated India 2 - 1.

In the second match of the day,Iran fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11 - 1 loss to spirited Pakistan.

Iran struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Pakistan, giving up the match after conceding a number of runs.

For Pakistan Ubaidullah scored 3 runs, Faqir Hussain, Zakir Afridi and Sumair Zawar added 2 runs each. Arsalan Jamshaid along with Muhammad Rafi contributed 1 run apiece.For Iran Farahi broke the ice with a lone run.

Vice Admiral Ravi Wijegunawardane Chief of Defense Staff St Lanka was the Chief Guest on the Opening Ceremony of the event.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play against Nepal in their next matches.