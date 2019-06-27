UrduPoint.com
Pak Beat NZ By 6 Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pak beat NZ by 6 wickets

BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wicket in their seventh match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston stadium here on Wednesday.

New Zealand had scored 237-6 and Pakistan reached the target in the 50th over the match.

Babar (101 n.o.) scored his maiden century of the World Cup tournament while 10th of his ODI career. Haris Sohail scored 68 off 76 balls and hit second consecutive fifty of the tournament.

