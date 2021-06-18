UrduPoint.com
Pak, Belarus On Promoting Golf

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Embassy in Minsk and Belarus Sports Ministry were working on various joint initiatives to promote golf sport in Belarus.

In line with this programme,a week-long complimentary coaching session would be conducted by renowned Pakistani Golf Coach Khalid Mehmood in July.

In continuity of his diplomatic efforts to boost the relationship and cooperation of two countries in different sectors including culture and sports, Pakistan's Ambassador in Minsk Sajjad Haider Khan on Friday had a detailed meeting with Director Commercial of Golf ,Minsk ,Vladimir Savenko and Deputy Director Ms. Lidiya Kotkina and discussed modalities for cooperation in promoting golf,said a statement issued from the Embassy .

During the meeting, Pakistan's Ambassador briefed the Belarusian dignitaries on the rich experience and expertise of Pakistan in this field. He also offered them to arrange a week-long golf coaching session.

The Director Commercial of Golf ,Minsk, highly appreciated the free golf coaching by renowned Pakistani Coach.

Sajjad Haider Khan further told APP that Pakistan was also working for signing memorandum of understanding with Belarus on cooperation in golf and had received good response.

" This public diplomacy event will help bring awareness about Pakistan as a golf playing nation," he commented adding,it would improve participation of general public and of diplomatic corps in this sport which was just taking roots in Belarus.

