Pak blind archer wins Online Indoor Archery League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Tanveer Ahmed has become the first Pakistani Blind Archer by winning the 60x Remote Shoot Online Indoor Archery League held at Belgium.

"I won the Archery League in the PARA/VI Category and scored 445/600 at 18 meter Distance beating World Champions Ruben Vanholbake of Belgium and Jenice Unit Walth of USA," he told APP.

Tanveer who participated in the Worldwide Archery competitions in 2020 under the splendid coaching of Muhammad Ejaz thanked Ijaz and District sports Officer Rawalpindi Shams Toheed Abbasi for making special arrangements at the Sports Complex Rawalpindi in preparations for the event.

"I participated in Worldwide Head 2 Head Online Archery Competition in May in which top 5 blind archers from UK, USA, Australia and Pakistan participated and I bagged the 3rd position," he said.

Tanveer said, in June, he participated in the Virtual Endeavour Games 2020 and scored 227/360 and got 2nd place. "I also competed in 60X Remote Shoots Stage 15, 16 & 17 in June and July and secured 2nd, 1st and 1st place, respectively," he said.

\395