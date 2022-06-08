UrduPoint.com

Pak Blind Archers To Feature In Two Back-to-back Int'l Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM



ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Two Pakistani blind archers would be featuring in two upcoming back-to-back international championships to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

According to details, the two back-to-back international championships include European Championship and World Ranking Event, 2022, to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

The head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation, announced the Pakistan's Blind Archery Team which included Tanveer Ahmed VI-2/3 and Waleed Aziz VI-1.

Tanveer was current World No 2 in World Blind Archery Rankings as he took a Silver Medal in the World Championship's played in February, 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ijaz would accompany the players as the coach and Syed Junaid Raza Shah would be holding responsibilities of a manager.

European Cup and World Ranking Event would commence in July, 2022 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic and the team will leave for the event on July 1 from Islamabad International Airport.

