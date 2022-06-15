ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Two Pakistani blind archers would be featuring in two upcoming back-to-back international championships to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

According to details, the two back-to-back international championships include European Championship and World Ranking Event, 2022, to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

The head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation, announced the Pakistan's Blind Archery Team which included Tanveer Ahmed VI-2/3 and Waleed Aziz VI-1.

Tanveer was current World No 2 in World Blind Archery Rankings as he took a Silver Medal in the World Championship's played in February, 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ijaz would accompany the players as the coach and Syed Junaid Raza Shah would be holding responsibilities of manager.

European Cup and World Ranking Event would commence in July, 2022 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic and the team will leave for the event on July 1 from Islamabad International Airport.

