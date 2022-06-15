UrduPoint.com

Pak Blind Archers To Feature In Two Back-to-back Int'l Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Pak blind archers to feature in two back-to-back Int'l championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Two Pakistani blind archers would be featuring in two upcoming back-to-back international championships to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

According to details, the two back-to-back international championships include European Championship and World Ranking Event, 2022, to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10.

The head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation, announced the Pakistan's Blind Archery Team which included Tanveer Ahmed VI-2/3 and Waleed Aziz VI-1.

Tanveer was current World No 2 in World Blind Archery Rankings as he took a Silver Medal in the World Championship's played in February, 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ijaz would accompany the players as the coach and Syed Junaid Raza Shah would be holding responsibilities of manager.

European Cup and World Ranking Event would commence in July, 2022 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic and the team will leave for the event on July 1 from Islamabad International Airport.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Czech Republic February July Silver Event From Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

19 minutes ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

31 minutes ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

1 hour ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.