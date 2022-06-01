UrduPoint.com

Pak Blind Archers To Feature In Two International Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Pak blind archers to feature in two International championships

Two Pakistani blind archers would be featuring in the upcoming European Championship and World Ranking Event, 2022, to be held at Nove Mesto Czech Republic from July 1 to 10

According to details, head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation, announced the Pakistan's Blind Archery Team which included Tanveer Ahmed VI-2/3 and Waleed Aziz VI-1.

According to details, head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation, announced the Pakistan's Blind Archery Team which included Tanveer Ahmed VI-2/3 and Waleed Aziz VI-1.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ijaz would accompany the players as the coach and Syed Junaid Raza Shah would be holding responsibilities of a manager.

European Cup and World Ranking Event would commence in July, 2022 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic and the team will leave for the event on July 1 from Islamabad International Airport.

Tanveer Ahmed from Pakistan was the current World No 2 in World Blind Archery Rankings as he took a Silver Medal in the World Championship's played in February, 2022.

