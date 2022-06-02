Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup

A four-member Pakistan blind archery squad will represent the country at European Cup and World Ranking Event, penciled in for July 1-10 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A four-member Pakistan blind archery squad will represent the country at European Cup and World Ranking Event, penciled in for July 1-10 at Nove Mesto Czech Republic.

"The head of Para Archery Committee Shah Manzar Fareed, working under Pakistan Archery Federation has announced the squad," said a statement on Thursday.

The team includes Tanveer Ahmed (VI-2/3 archer), Waleed Aziz (VI-1 archer), Muhammad Ijaz (coach) and Syed Junaid Raza Shah (manager), which will leave on July 1 from Islamabad International Airport.

Tanveer Ahmed is the current World No. 2 in world blind archery rankings. He won silver medal in World Championship in February 2022 in Dubai.

