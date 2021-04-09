UrduPoint.com
Pak Blind Cricket Team To Reach Home On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

Pak blind cricket team to reach home on Saturday

Champion Pakistan blind cricket team which won the Triangular Blind Cricket Series at Dhaka, Bangladesh this month, would be returning on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Champion Pakistan blind cricket team which won the Triangular Blind Cricket Series at Dhaka, Bangladesh this month, would be returning on Saturday.

Pakistan team would reach Lahore at 7:50 am, after participating in a triangular Blind Cricket series, said a press release issued here.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan thrashed India by 62 runs in the final of Triangular Blind Cricket Series. Pakistan defeated India in the final of any event after 15 years. Last time Pakistan defeated India in the final of the 2nd World Cup of Cricket for the Blind in 2006.

More Stories From Sports

