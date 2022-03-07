Pak blind cricket team wins match

The Pakistan blind cricket team won a T-20 match by defeating South Africa by 8 wickets on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan blind cricket team won a T-20 match by defeating South Africa by 8 wickets on Monday.

Winning the toss, South African team decided to bat first, and scored 109 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 6 wickets.

The Pak team achieved the target in 15.

3 overs with a loss of 2 wickets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rindh witnessed the event as the chief guest while caretaker Naveed Nazir and officials of both cricket teams were present on the occasion.

These teams would also face each other in the second cricket match at Iqbal Stadium here on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).